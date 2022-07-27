Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield jumps to 0.80%

George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($823.96 million) of six-month treasury bills at a higher yield, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 0.80%, up 35 basis points from 0.45% in a previous sale in late June. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.65, up from 2.49 in the previous auction. The settlement date is on July 29.

($1 = 0.9861 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

