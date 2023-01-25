Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield drops to 2.40%

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($883.11 million) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday at a lower yield than a sale in December, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.40%, 10 basis points lower compared to 2.50% in the December sale. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.46, down from 2.66 in the previous auction. The settlement date is on January 27.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

