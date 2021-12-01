Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield drops

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($919.99 million) of six-month treasury bills, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of -0.43%, down from -0.41% in a previous sale in late October. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.07, up from 1.83 in the previous auction. Settlement date is on Dec. 3.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

