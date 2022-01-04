Greece sells 3-month T-bills, yield rises to -0.40%

ATHENS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($916.83 million) of three-month treasury bills at a slightly higher but still negative yield, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of -0.40%, up from -0.43% in a previous auction in early November.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.84, up from 1.69 in the previous auction. Settlement date is on Jan. 7.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.