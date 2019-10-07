Greece sees economic growth at 2.8 pct in 2020 -report

Adds details

ATHENS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Greece sees its economy growing by 2.8 percent next year, according to a report released by the Hellenic Fiscal Council on Monday, hours before the government submits its 2020 draft budget to parliament.

The report, citing the draft budget, said the country projects it will attain a primary budget surplus of 3.5 pct of gross domestic product next year, as agreed with its international creditors.

The draft budget puts growth at 2 percent in 2019, the report said. It also sees unemployment falling to 15.6 percent in 2020 from 17.4 percent in 2019.

The new conservative government, which came to power in July, hopes that strong economic growth can help create fiscal space for more public investments and tax cuts on businesses. It also wants the primary surplus target lowered in 2021 and 2022.

Greece emerged from international bailouts last year. Its fiscal and reform progress is still being monitored by its European lenders and the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Lefters Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.