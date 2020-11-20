Greece sees deeper recession this year, growth in 2021

Adds detail

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece deepened its forecast for recession this year after a second lockdown due to a resurgence in COVID-19, the fiscal council said in a report, citing the country's final 2021 budget projections.

The drop in economic output was expected to reach 10.5% in 2020, compared with a projection for a recession of 8.2% in an earlier draft budget submitted to parliament in October.

The budget, which requires parliamentary approval, gives a baseline growth scenario of 4.8% for next year, a slower rebound than an earlier projection of 7.5%, the fiscal council said.

Greece introduced a second nationwide lockdown in the country in early November after a big spike in coronavirus infections. It is not as restrictive as the first national lockdown but if it becomes protracted it is likely to further dent economic activity.

"If restrictions are extended or new ones are imposed in the coming year, the fiscal result will deteriorate compared to the finance ministry assessment," the fiscal council, an independent audit council, said.

Greece, which saw a quarter of its national output sapped by almost a decade of financial turmoil, emerged from recession in 2017. The economy shrank 14% in the second quarter of this year, however, marking the steepest quarterly contraction in at least 25 years and threatening to derail the country's reform efforts.

(Reporting by Athens Bureau; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.