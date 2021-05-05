Greece sees 14 bln euros of demand for new five-year bond, guidance tightens

Updates with details

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Initial demand for Greece's new five-year bond topped 14 billion euros ($16.80 billion) on Wednesday with the price guidance tightening to mid-swaps plus 50 basis points, lead managers said.

Guidance had earlier been set at mid-swaps plus 55 basis points.

Greece mandated Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale to jointly lead manage the sale of the bond, which matures on Feb. 12, 2026.

The sale comes after Greece's one-notch upgrade by S&P last month to 'BB' with a positive outlook, meaning a further upgrade could come.

The epicentre of the euro zone debt crisis a decade ago, Greece is now within two notches of investment-grade status with two of the three main rating agencies despite COVID-19 having pushed its debt-to-GDP ratio above 200%.

($1 = 0.8335 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.