Greece seeks bidders for strategic port of Alexandroupolis

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - Greece has set a deadline of July 29 for binding bids for a majority stake in the port of Alexandroupolis, the chief executive of the country's privatisations agency said on Wednesday, as it seeks to modernise the strategic asset.

Athens' quest to attract private investment in some of its regional ports as part of wider privatisations to boost economic growth has been delayed by uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already last year, four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure and a joint venture of Cameron, Goldair Cargo and Bollore Africa Logistics, were shortlisted for the sale of a stake of at least 67% in the port.

Situated in northern Greece, near its borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with rail links, Alexandroupolis has potential as a transport and energy hub for central Europe.

Since 2011, Athens has raised 7.6 billion euros ($7.65 billion) in total from privatisations in response to three international bailouts that ended in 2018.

The agency will also set an Aug. 5 deadline for bids for a majority stake in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa, CEO Dimitris Politis told reporters.

In addition, the sale of gas company DEPA Infrastructure to Italgas IG.MI will be finalised soon, Politis said.

"We expect any day now to set a date for the financial closing," he said, adding the contractual obligation was to conclude the sale by September.

Greece is due to get 476 million euros from that sale.

Together with a 1.5 billion euro long-term concession for its longest highway Egnatia Odos, it is crucial to enabling the country to meet an annual 2.2 billion euro revenue target from state assets this year.

Politis said, however, Athens might miss a target to sign off the Egnatia deal by the end of the year as financing conditions have become tougher and different stakeholders needed to conclude many steps.

Bureaucratic and other hurdles have previously meant that many Greek privatisations have required extra time.

($1 = 0.9938 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis)

