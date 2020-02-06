Commodities

Greece reports first case of African swine fever

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Greece detected one case of African swine fever at a domestic breeding farm in the north of the country this week, agriculture ministry officials said on Thursday.

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Greece detected one case of African swine fever at a domestic breeding farm in the north of the country this week, agriculture ministry officials said on Thursday. African swine fever is harmless to humans but it is highly contagious and deadly in pigs. It has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, affecting global meat markets. The case was found in the northern Greek region of Serres, close to the border with Bulgaria and North Macedonia, the ministry said, adding that the trade of pork meat from Serres had been banned. Leonidas Varoudis, head of the local government veterinary service in Serres, told local TV late on Wednesday that a pig had died on a small breeding farm. "We need to investigate if by any chance there are other farms around or where the disease came from," he said. Greece produces about a third of its domestic pork consumption and imports the rest. Agriculture Minister Makis Voridis was expected to brief journalists on the case later on Thursday. African swine fever has spread in Eastern Europe in recent years, and the pace at which it has spread has alarmed governments and pig farmers. Last month, Serbia saw an outbreak of the pig disease in wild boars in the east of the country, close to its borders with Bulgaria and Romania. [nL8N29K4N3] Bulgaria said last month that it would cull tens of thousands of pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in the northeast. [nL8N29D65E] (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GREECE SWINEFEVER/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular