Greece receives two bids for Egnatia motorway lease

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece received two binding bids on Thursday in a tender for the long-term lease of its biggest motorway, Egnatia Odos, its privatisation agency said.

The agency, known as HRADF, said offers were submitted by a consortium of Vinci SGEF.PA, Mytilineos MYTr.AT and Avax AVAr.AT and a consortium of GEK Terna HRMr.AT and Egis Projects.

The concession, which includes financing, operating and maintaining the 658-km (411-mile) motorway and three road connections, lasts for 35 years.

The highway connects a western Greek port, the main entry point from Italy, to the northeastern border with Turkey and the road connections link Greece to the Balkans.

GEK Terna HRMr.AT and Egis Project had submitted the sole binding bid for the motorway last year.

But HRADF relaunched the process and set a new deadline which expired at 1400 GMT on Thursday after a court upheld an injunction filed by two shortlisted groups of bidders, Roadis with Aktor HELr.AT and Vinci SGEF.PA with Mytilineos MYTr.AT, which wanted more time to bid.

