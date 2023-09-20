Greece raises 200 mln euros from June 2033 bond reopening

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece raised 200 million euros ($214.06 million) from reopening its June 2033 bond, debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The yield stood at 4.01%, up from 3.97% when the paper was reopened in May.

Bids totalled 1.016 billion euros, PDMA said, and only primary dealers were allowed to participate in the transaction. The settlement date is Sept. 27.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karolina.tagaris@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376 455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.