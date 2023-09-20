News & Insights

Greece raises 200 mln euros from June 2033 bond reopening

September 20, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Karolina Tagaris for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece raised 200 million euros ($214.06 million) from reopening its June 2033 bond, debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The yield stood at 4.01%, up from 3.97% when the paper was reopened in May.

Bids totalled 1.016 billion euros, PDMA said, and only primary dealers were allowed to participate in the transaction. The settlement date is Sept. 27.

