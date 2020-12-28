Greece plans to make early repayment of loans to IMF soon

Adds total loan payment to IMF

ATHENS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Greece plans to repay 3.6 billion euros ($4.40 billion)of expensive outstanding loans owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before they expire, its finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry has already initiated the process for the early repayment of IMF loans due in 2021 and 2022, it said in a statement.

Athens made an early repayment of expensive IMF loans in November 2019. With the latest payment, it will have paid back about 6.3 billion euros or 80% of the total loans, worth about 8 billion euros, owed to the IMF, the ministry said.

Greece, cut off from financial markets during its sovereign debt crisis of 2010-2015, borrowed heavily from the IMF and euro zone governments in return for three international bailouts which ended in 2018.

($1 = 0.8173 euros)

