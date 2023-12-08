Greece, Paneuropean oil to sell 11% stake in Helleniq Energy - privatisation agency

ATHENS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greece and Paneuropean Oil & Industrial Holdings will jointly sell a stake of 11% in Greece's biggest oil refiner Helleniq Energy HEPr.AT at 7 euros per share, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Friday.

An accelerated book-building offering was launched on Thursday and the placement is expected to conclude on Dec. 12, HRADF said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

