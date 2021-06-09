Greece opens books on 10-year bond, guidance at mid-swaps +90 bps

Adds background

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday opened books on a 10-year bond reopening with initial price guidance set at mid-swaps plus 90 basis points.

The size of the transaction for the 0.75% fixed-coupon bond has not been disclosed.

Greece has raised 9 billion euros so far this year from 30-year, 10-year and five-year bond issues.

Greece's finance ministry said in December it planned to raise 8-12 billion euros on bond markets this year to cover maturing debt and for state support for businesses and workers hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Nomura are the joint lead managers of the transaction.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.