Greece opens books for the sale of new 10-year bond-source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

AΘΗΝΑ, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Greece started the sale of a new 10-year bond on Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

Price guidance on the new bond, which will mature on June 2033, was around 175 basis points over the mid-swap level, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

