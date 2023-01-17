Greece opens books for the sale of new 10-year bond-source

AΘΗΝΑ, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Greece started the sale of a new 10-year bond on Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

Price guidance on the new bond, which will mature on June 2033, was around 175 basis points over the mid-swap level, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Lefteris Papadimas)

