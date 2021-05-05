Greece opens books for five-year bond issue

Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published

Greece opened books on a new five-year bond, the country's authorities said on Wednesday.

Initial guidance was set at the area of mid-swaps plus 55 basis points.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale were appointed to joint lead manage the issue due February 12, 2026.

