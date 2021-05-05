Greece opens books for five-year bond issue

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Greece opened books on a new five-year bond, the country's authorities said on Wednesday.

Initial guidance was set at the area of mid-swaps plus 55 basis points.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale were appointed to joint lead manage the issue due February 12, 2026.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

