Greece opens books for a new 5-year bond issue

March 29, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

March 29 (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday opened books for a new 5-year bond issue, the country's debt agency said in a bourse filing.

Initial price guidance on the new bond, due in June 2028, was set at about 95 basis points over the mid-swap level.

Greece has hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Piraeus Bank as joint lead managers.

