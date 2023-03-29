Greece opens books for a new 5-year bond issue

March 29 (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday opened books for a new 5-year bond issue, the country's debt agency said in a bourse filing.

Initial price guidance on the new bond, due in June 2028, was set at about 95 basis points over the mid-swap level.

Greece has hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Piraeus Bank as joint lead managers.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Lefteris Papadimas)

