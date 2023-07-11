News & Insights

Greece opens books for 15-year bond, guidance at mid-swaps +130 bps

July 11, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli Amsterdam and Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

Adds lead managers, switch and tender offer

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece on Tuesday opened books for a new 15-year bond issue, with initial price guidance set at about 130 basis points over the mid-swap level.

The bond sale is the country's first issue since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party was re-elected on June 25.

BNP Paribas (B&D/DM), BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Greece have been appointed lead managers for the bond maturing in July 2038.

Greece said on Monday it has mandated the same banks as joint dealer managers on a concurrent switch and tender offer on its EUR 3.450% notes due in 2024 and EUR 3.375% notes due in 2025. The are all subject to market conditions, it said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Amsterdam and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.