Greece opens books for 15-year bond, guidance at mid-swaps +130 bps

Adds lead managers, switch and tender offer

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece on Tuesday opened books for a new 15-year bond issue, with initial price guidance set at about 130 basis points over the mid-swap level.

The bond sale is the country's first issue since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party was re-elected on June 25.

BNP Paribas (B&D/DM), BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Greece have been appointed lead managers for the bond maturing in July 2038.

Greece said on Monday it has mandated the same banks as joint dealer managers on a concurrent switch and tender offer on its EUR 3.450% notes due in 2024 and EUR 3.375% notes due in 2025. The are all subject to market conditions, it said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Amsterdam and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.