Greece mulls new bond in coming weeks- govt official

ATHENS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Greece is considering issuing a new, long-term bond in the coming weeks, its first attempt to tap bond markets this year, a Greek government official told Reuters.

"Greece is considering a new bond issue in the next, coming weeks," the official said on condition of anonymity. "It will be a long term issue," the official added without providing further details.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

