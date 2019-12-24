Greece may tap bond markets to borrow 4 to 8 bln euros in 2020- debt agency

ATHENS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Greece may tap bond markets next year to borrow 4 billion to 8 billion euros, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday, outlining its funding strategy for 2020.

The main goals next year will be to improve the liquidity of its yield curve, enhance its investor base "towards more real money players" and maintain regular market operations, PDMA said.

This year Greece succeeded in accessing international debt markets as it sought to restore its regular issuer status. It issued 5-, 7- and 10-year government paper, raising a total of 9.0 billion euros.

The country, which exited bailout programmes in August 2018, has accumulated a cash buffer of about 32 billion euros, sufficient to cover four years of maturing debt, assuming outstanding T-Bills are rolled over.

"Greece's gross financing needs do not exceed 15% of gross domestic product over the coming years, significantly below the

average of euro zone peers," PDMA said.

The debt agency said it has two main financing scenarios for 2020 in mind, depending on the amount of early debt repayments.

One scenario focuses on reducing its 12.6 billion euro stock of T-bills by issuing Greek government bonds. The other takes into account possible early repayments of official and private sector debt.

"The final amount of early repayments will depend on market conditions in 2020," the debt agency said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

