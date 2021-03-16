US Markets
GS

Greece mandates investment banks for new 30-year bond issue

Contributor
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Greece has mandated investment banks BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Greece to jointly lead manage the issue of a new 30-year bond, debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

Adds more details

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated investment banks BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Greece to jointly lead manage the issue of a new 30-year bond, debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

"The syndicated transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions," the debt agency said.

The issue will be the first 30-year bond issued by Greece since 2008. It raised 2 billion euros in early January by reopening an old 30-year bond through a private placement with two Greek banks, with the yield in the area of 1.5%. ID:nL8N2JG2H1

The government has said it plans to borrow 8 billion to 12 billion euros this year, as it seeks to maintain a continuous presence in international debt markets.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie, Larry King)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular