Greece mandates investment banks for new 30-year bond issue

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated investment banks BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Greece to jointly lead manage the issue of a new 30-year bond, debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

"The syndicated transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions," the debt agency said.

The issue will be the first 30-year bond issued by Greece since 2008. It raised 2 billion euros in early January by reopening an old 30-year bond through a private placement with two Greek banks, with the yield in the area of 1.5%. ID:nL8N2JG2H1

The government has said it plans to borrow 8 billion to 12 billion euros this year, as it seeks to maintain a continuous presence in international debt markets.

