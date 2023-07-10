News & Insights

Greece mandates banks for new 15-year bond issue - debt agency

July 10, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated six banks for a new 15-year bond issue, the Hellenic Republic said in a bourse filing on Monday.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities Europe SA, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan SE and National Bank of Greece S.A. have been appointed joint lead managers.

The issue of the euro-denominated bond, due to mature in 2038, according to the filing, is expected to occur on 11 July 2023, subject to market conditions, with settlement expected to occur on 18 July 2023.

Greece has mandated the same banks as joint dealer managers on a concurrent switch and tender offer on its EUR 3.450% notes due in 2024 and EUR 3.375% notes due in 2025. The are all subject to market conditions, it said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou)

