Greece initiates process for a stake sale in Volos port

Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Greece has initiated a process for the sale of a majority stake in the port of Volos, its privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

HRADF's advisers will investiage possible investors' interest for the sale of a stake of at least 67% in the Volos Port Authority, which operates the port, via an international tender, the agency said in a statement.

