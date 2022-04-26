Greece hires banks for reopening of 7-year bond

Adds detail

ATHENS, April 26 (Reuters) - Greece has hired BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers for the reopening of an existing 7-year bond, the debt agency said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The syndicated transaction for the April 22, 2027 bond will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions", it said.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday raised Greece's long-term sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BB, one notch below the investment grade, citing improved policy effectiveness.

It said the fallout from the Ukraine war appeared "manageable."

Greece received more than 15 billion euros of demand for a new 10-year bond sale in January, its first of 2022.

It plans to borrow 12 billion euros in total this year and issue its first green bond, focusing on a continuous presence in international debt markets accompanied by a reduction of its debt, estimated at 189.6% of GDP in 2022.

Greece returned to bond markets in 2017 after being locked out for years during a decade-long debt crisis from which it finally emerged in August 2018.

The April 2027 bond was trading with a yield of 2.42% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

