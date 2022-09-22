Greece gets two binding bids for Alexandroupolis port

ATHENS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Greece received two binding bids for a majority stake in its northern port of Alexandroupolis, the country's privatisations agency HRADF said on Thursday.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna HRMr.AT, the agency said in a statement.

The deadline for the bids expired earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

