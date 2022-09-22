US Markets

Greece gets two binding bids for Alexandroupolis port

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published

Greece received two binding bids for a majority stake in its northern port of Alexandroupolis, the country's privatisations agency HRADF said on Thursday.

ATHENS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Greece received two binding bids for a majority stake in its northern port of Alexandroupolis, the country's privatisations agency HRADF said on Thursday.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna HRMr.AT, the agency said in a statement.

The deadline for the bids expired earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular