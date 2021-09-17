Greece gets nine expressions of interest for Heraklion port

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Greece has received nine expressions of interest for a 67% stake in the operator of Heraklion port on the popular tourist island of Crete, its privatisation agency HRADF said on Friday.

Following are the consortia or standalone firms which submitted interest for the Heraklion Port Authority: Aktor Concessions with Attica Group, Industrial and Hotel Enterprises with FHL Kikiakidis, GEK Terna with Aviareps, Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines Shipping; Portet International with GPH Cruise Port Finance, Sekavin with Goldenstep Shipping, Olete, Tekal and Thessaloniki Port Authority.

Herakion Port Authority has the exclusive right to use and operate berths for passenger and cruise ships and dry bulk and cargo vessels and other facilities until 2063.

HRADF will then select which consortia qualify to submit binding bids for the asset.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Evans)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.