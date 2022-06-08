Greece, GEK TERNA sign concession deal for Athens casino resort

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece and industrial group GEK TERNA HRMr.AT on Wednesday signed a concession contract to build and operate a casino resort at the former Athens airport, the finance ministry said.

GEK TERNA plans to ask Greek state's clearance for Hard Rock International joining the project with a 51% stake, spokesperson Mary Andreadi told Reuters.

A building permit is expected to be issued next year for the resort to be completed in 2026, Andreadi said.

GEK TERNA and U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment had been awarded a licence to build and operate for 30 years a casino, a luxury hotel and recreation facilities, part of a 8 billion euro revamp of the former Hellenikon Airport.

Mohegan later pulled out of the project, which is expected to cost 1 billion euros and attract hundreds of thousands of tourists on the south coast of Athens.

Greece has been trying for years to overcome red tape and opposition to redevelop the 1,500 acre (600-hectare) Hellenikon site where disused runways, terminals and former Olympic venues have sat abandoned for almost two decades.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

