Greece eyes strong rebound in 2021 after this year's slump- draft budget

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is expected bounce back to grow by 7.5% next year after a steep contraction this year caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a baseline scenario in the 2021 draft budget submitted to parliament on Monday.

Under an adverse scenario, the economy will grow by 4.5-5% next year, the draft budget projected. Greece's primary budget deficit, which excludes debt servicing outlays, is expected to narrow to 1% of gross domestic product in 2021 from a 6.2% shortfall expected this year.

Greece's economy shrank 14% in the second quarter, marking the steepest quarterly contraction in at least 25 years and threatening to undermine a decade of hard-won gains for the recently bailed-out country.

"The EU funds the country secured via the Recovery Fund and React EU, which will flow in 2021, will play a very important role," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement.

In July, the European Union agreed to provide 750 billion euros ($881 billion) of grants and loans to help its member economies recover from the coronavirus shock. Greece was allocated 32 billion euros, split between 19.3 billion in grants and 12.7 billion in loans.

The aid is seen boosting growth by two percentage points, from 5.55% in the baseline scenario to 7.5%, Staikouras said.

Gross fixed capital formation is forecast to recover strongly next year, rising 30.4% after a 10.9% drop in 2020, while unemployment is expected to ease to 16.5% from 18.6% this year, according to the draft budget.

Tax relief measures and cuts in social security contributions that go into effect in January will also help next year's projected rebound, the draft said.

