Greece extends energy relief measures to end-September

Credit: REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

May 18, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou# for Reuters ->

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - The Greek government has extended by three months to the end of September some of the measures it took last year to help households and businesses with soaring energy bills, including a levy on power producers used to help fund them.

The government has raised 3.25 billion euros ($3.6 billion)by capturing some of power producers' windfall profits since July 2022. That mechanism had been due to end in June but has been extended to Sept. 30, the energy ministry said in a statement.

The government had also planned to reintroduce in June a surcharge on electricity bills that was scrapped last year. That surcharge will not take effect until the end of September, the ministry said.

Greece is heading to parliamentary elections on May 21 and extending the relief measures will also give the new administration time to take its own decisions on the matter, Energy Ministry Kostas Skrekas said in a statement.

Greece has spent about 13 billion euros on power bill subsidies and other aid since energy prices soared in 2021.

Monthly subsidies have been pruned in recent months, as gas and power prices have fallen from record levels seen in 2022.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

