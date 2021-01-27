Greece, EU lenders agree antitrust remedy for power utility PPC

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece has agreed with its EU lenders on measures to address a long-standing antitrust case against its biggest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC), its energy ministry said late on Tuesday.

The European Commission found in 2008 that Greece had infringed competition rules by giving PPC, which is 51% state-owned, privileged access to coal.

The country has taken several steps to address the issue since then, including PPC selling power to other power producers and a failed attempt to divest two coal-fired plants.

PPC still dominates the market, holding a 50% share in power production.

Following months of talks, Greece and the European Commission agreed on Tuesday that by 2023 PPC will sell up to 50% of its annual coal-fired power capacity to its competitors via bilateral contracts, the ministry said in a statement.

It will sell power at a set price and not through auctions which had incurred major losses to PPC in the past, it added.

"The impact from the remedy will be minimal since the sale price will be linked to the wholesale market price", an official with PPC told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The measures address a legacy issue, allowing PPC to continue its transformation process".

Greece emerged from three international bailouts in 2018 but its reform and fiscal progress is still being monitored by its lenders.

Under a plan to help Europe cut carbon emissions by 2030, PPC will shut all but one of its coal-fired plants by 2023 and boost its capacity from wind and solar energy.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Louise Heavens)

