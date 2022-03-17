Greece details help for households and business with energy costs

ATHENS, March 17 (Reuters) - Greece's finance and energy ministers on Thursday laid out measures that will help consumers and business to cope with surging energy costs, as part of a 1.1 billion euro ($1.21 billion) package announced by the prime minister.

"We are activating the available fiscal space to provide a protection net over households, businesses and farmers. The measures are focused on the weaker income groups," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told reporters.

The package includes subsidies on electricity consumption covering up to 80% of the average price increase for the first 310 kilowatt hours (Kwh) and a subsidy of 40 euros per Kwh on natural gas bills for households.

An estimated 636,000 low-income pensioners with annual incomes of up to 7,200 euros will get a 200 euro handout.

In addition, a 0.22 euro per litre rebate for fuel consumption of up to 60 litres per month is expected to relieve about three million households that own at least one car.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday the relief package aims to address soaring energy costs exacerbated by sanctions against Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices surged by more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of electricity and gas. Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns and has driven retail gasoline and diesel prices to record highs.

With fuel prices increasing food and housing costs, Greece's annual consumer inflation hit 7.2% last month, a 25-year high.

"The measures will relieve but cannot cover the total of price increases. We will not exceed what the economy can afford," Staikouras said.

The prime ministers of Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain will convene in Rome on Friday to discus energy issues ahead of a regular summit of European Union leaders.

($1 = 0.9063 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Barbara Lewis)

