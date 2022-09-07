Greece considers listing 30% stake of Athens International Airport - govt official

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece considers listing 30% of the Athens International Airport, the country's biggest, on the Athens Stock Exchange, a government official said on Wednesday.

Greece wants to list the 30% stake that its privatisation agency (HRADF) holds in the Athens International Airport, Alex Patelis, the Greek prime minister's chief economic advisor, told Real FM station.

(Reporting Renee Maltezou; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

