Greece buys six more Rafale fighter jets from France

Sarah Morland Reuters
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dassault Aviation will sell Greece six more Rafale fighter jets, the French warplane maker said in a statement on Thursday.

March 24 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation AM.PA will sell Greece six more Rafale fighter jets, the French warplane maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Dassault said the jets would be delivered from the summer of 2024, bringing the Hellenic Air Force's fleet to 24 Rafales.

