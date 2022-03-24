Greece buys six more Rafale fighter jets from France

March 24 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation AM.PA will sell Greece six more Rafale fighter jets, the French warplane maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Dassault said the jets would be delivered from the summer of 2024, bringing the Hellenic Air Force's fleet to 24 Rafales.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)

