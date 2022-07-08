Greece, Bulgaria complete 'energy bridge' to cut Russia gas reliance

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece and Bulgaria marked the completion on Friday of a long-delayed gas pipeline between the two countries which they hope can contribute to ending Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off gas deliveries to European Union member Bulgaria on April 27 over its refusal to pay in roubles. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic metres of gas per year, of which more than 90% came from Russia.

"This interconnector will transform the energy map of the region," Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said of the 220 million euro ($226 million) pipeline.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will carry gas from the northern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria and be linked to another pipeline carrying Azeri gas.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said completion of the "energy bridge" was an "important moment for the Balkans and Europe as a whole" as it will help Europe cut its reliance on gas from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

"Bulgaria is achieving a real diversification and will start receiving Azeri gas in the next few weeks," Petkov said, adding that the pipeline needed some software checks and permits before gas could start flowing from Azerbaijan.

The 180 kilometre pipeline, which will have an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) with plans to later raise this to 5 bcm, is expected to be operational by early August, Greek and Bulgarian officials have said.

Greece's annual gas consumption was about 7 billion cubic metres last year.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.