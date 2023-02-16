Greece, Bulgaria agree to explore oil pipeline project

February 16, 2023 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greece and neighbouring Bulgaria have agreed to explore the construction of an oil pipeline linking the Greek port of Alexandroupolis with the Bulgarian port of Burgas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

"We have the potential to become energy security providers in the wider region," Mitsotakis said after meeting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Athens.

