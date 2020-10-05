US Markets
ELD

Greece approves Eldorado Gold test drilling

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published

Greece has approved a technical study for test drilling by Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp at one of its mine fields, the energy ministry said on Monday.

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Greece has approved a technical study for test drilling by Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO at one of its mine fields, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Vancouver-based miner Eldorado has operating mines and development projects in northern Greece.

The study involves some 59 drills to further explore potential deposits at Eldorado's Mavres Petres site in northern Greece, aiming at prolonging the mine's lifespan, the ministry said in a statement.

Greece has been in talks with Eldorado on a revised investment plan to secure higher royalties from mining development projects and new jobs.

The ministry said on Monday that these talks are ongoing.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376436; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELD

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular