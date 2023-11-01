Gree (TYO:3632) Price Target Decreased by 14.42% to 776.90

The average one-year price target for Gree (TYO:3632) has been revised to 776.90 / share. This is an decrease of 14.42% from the prior estimate of 907.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 550.45 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.73% from the latest reported closing price of 560.00 / share.

Gree Maintains 1.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gree. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3632 is 0.05%, a decrease of 56.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 4,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 924K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 822K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 56.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3632 by 47.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 568K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3632 by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 488K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3632 by 16.75% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 280K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3632 by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.