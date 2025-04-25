$GREE stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GREE stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,551,097 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GREE:
$GREE Insider Trading Activity
$GREE insiders have traded $GREE stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JORDAN KOVLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,800 and 4 sales selling 28,895 shares for an estimated $23,200.
- CHRISTIAN MULVIHILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,684 shares for an estimated $26,219.
- DALE IRWIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,630 shares for an estimated $21,744.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $GREE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 251,147 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,277
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 149,787 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,169
- EWA, LLC removed 26,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,649
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,691 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,771
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 11,973 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,558
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,805 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,097
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,000 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,650
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $GREE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.