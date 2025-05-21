$GREE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GREE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,355,649 of trading volume.

$GREE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GREE:

$GREE insiders have traded $GREE stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J. KRUG has made 3 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $268,553 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JORDAN KOVLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $26,399 and 4 sales selling 28,895 shares for an estimated $23,200 .

and 4 sales selling 28,895 shares for an estimated . CHRISTIAN MULVIHILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $13,498 and 11 sales selling 30,302 shares for an estimated $26,911 .

and 11 sales selling 30,302 shares for an estimated . DALE IRWIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,630 shares for an estimated $21,744.

$GREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GREE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

