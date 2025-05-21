$GREE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GREE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,355,649 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GREE:
$GREE Insider Trading Activity
$GREE insiders have traded $GREE stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER J. KRUG has made 3 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $268,553 and 0 sales.
- JORDAN KOVLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $26,399 and 4 sales selling 28,895 shares for an estimated $23,200.
- CHRISTIAN MULVIHILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $13,498 and 11 sales selling 30,302 shares for an estimated $26,911.
- DALE IRWIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,630 shares for an estimated $21,744.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GREE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 251,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,341
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 77,504 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,887
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 55,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,488
- GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC added 34,507 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,328
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 32,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,565
- EWA, LLC removed 26,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,649
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 14,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,783
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $GREE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.