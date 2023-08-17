Gree Recalls 1.56 Mln Dehumidifiers Due To Fire And Burn Risks

(RTTNews) - Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

According to the agency, the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There were reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

They were manufactured in China between January 2011 and February 2014, and distributed in the U.S. By GE Appliances; Gree USA Sales Ltd.; IRP; MC Appliance Corp. ; and MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc.

The affected products were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

In similar recalls, Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P, affiliated to Japan's Daikin Industries, Ltd., in early August called back about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps or PTACs citing burn and fire hazards.

Research Products in mid June recalled about 40,000 steam humidifiers due to the risk of fire.

