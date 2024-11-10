News & Insights

Greatview Seeks New Auditor Amid Deloitte Uncertainty

November 10, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (HK:0468) has released an update.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company has announced that Deloitte’s decision to accept their appointment as the new auditor is uncertain due to pending internal procedures and additional information requests. With the financial year-end approaching, the company is actively seeking another candidate for the auditor role. This development follows the resignation of PwC as the previous auditor.

