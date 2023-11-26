Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (GRVWF) Price Target Increased by 17.61% to 0.31

The average one-year price target for Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (OTC:GRVWF) has been revised to 0.31 / share. This is an increase of 17.61% from the prior estimate of 0.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.31 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRVWF is 0.01%, an increase of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 14,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRVWF by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 2,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRVWF by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,017K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRVWF by 32.98% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 690K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 543K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.