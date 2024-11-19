Greatview Aseptic Gets Green Light for Share Acquisition

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (HK:0468) has released an update.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited has received approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation of China, allowing Shandong NewJF Technology Packaging Co., Ltd. to acquire shares in the company. This decision marks a significant step for Greatview, as it can now proceed with its strategic plans in collaboration with Shandong NewJF. Investors and market watchers will be keenly observing how this development impacts Greatview’s market performance.

