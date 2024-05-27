Greatview Aseptic Evaluates Unsolicited Takeover Offer

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (HK:0468) has released an update.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited has formed an Independent Board Committee to evaluate an unsolicited, highly conditional voluntary cash offer from Jingfeng Holding Limited. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution and await further recommendations from the newly established committee and an independent financial advisor yet to be appointed. The company’s non-executive Director who is an employee of a major shareholder will not participate in the committee due to potential conflicts of interest.

