Greatland Gold Sees Shift in Voting Rights

November 29, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold PLC has announced a significant shift in its voting rights structure, with Firetrail Investments Pty Ltd, based in Sydney, Australia, now holding 7.1119% of the voting rights. This change, following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, reflects a strategic move in Greatland Gold’s shareholder landscape, intriguing investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:GGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

