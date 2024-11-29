Greatland Gold Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold PLC has announced a significant shift in its voting rights structure, with Firetrail Investments Pty Ltd, based in Sydney, Australia, now holding 7.1119% of the voting rights. This change, following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, reflects a strategic move in Greatland Gold’s shareholder landscape, intriguing investors and market watchers.

