Greatland Gold Reports Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Greatland Gold PLC has reported a change in its voting rights, with Wyloo Consolidated Investments Pty Ltd now holding 8.45% of the company’s shares, down from a previous 10.62%. This shift indicates a notable adjustment in the company’s shareholder composition, potentially impacting investor confidence and market dynamics.
