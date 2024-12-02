Greatland Gold to Finalize Havieron and Telfer Acquisition

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold is set to complete its acquisition of a 70% stake in the Havieron project and full ownership of the Telfer mine on December 4, 2024. This strategic move positions Greatland as a significant player in the Australian gold and copper market, with immediate production capabilities and potential for growth. The acquisition demonstrates Greatland’s commitment to expanding its portfolio and leveraging existing infrastructure to enhance its operational efficiency.

