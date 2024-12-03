Greatland Gold Expands with Major Acquisition in Australia

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold is set to complete a significant acquisition from Newmont Corporation, consolidating its ownership of the Havieron gold-copper project to 100% and taking full control of the Telfer mine in Australia’s Paterson region. This strategic move constitutes a reverse takeover, leading to the admission of the company’s enlarged share capital on the AIM market. Investors are keenly watching as Greatland positions itself for substantial growth in the mining sector.

