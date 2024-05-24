News & Insights

Greatime International Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Greatime International Holdings Limited (HK:0844) has released an update.

Greatime International Holdings Limited has successfully passed all proposed ordinary resolutions with unanimous approval during their Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024. The resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, authorization for director remuneration, appointment of auditors, and approval of mandates for issuing and repurchasing company shares.

