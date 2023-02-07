Greater Miami Jewish Federation Cuts Stake in Red Violet (RDVT)

Fintel reports that Greater Miami Jewish Federation has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Red Violet Inc (RDVT). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 12, 2021 they reported 1.37MM shares and 10.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Violet. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RDVT is 0.1176%, an increase of 5.1703%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 8,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,943,390 shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472,345 shares, representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,279,254 shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291,771 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 774,009 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812,919 shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 388,634 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306,143 shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 366,097 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263,668 shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 75.45% over the last quarter.

Red Violet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Violet builds proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Its technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Its solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Its intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Its solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society.

